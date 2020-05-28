Global  

Ariana Grande makes new romance Instagram official
Ariana Grande makes new romance Instagram official

Ariana Grande makes new romance Instagram official

Ariana Grande has made her latest romance Instagram official by sharing shots of herself with boyfriend Dalton Gomez on her birthday eve.

