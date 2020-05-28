Ariana Grande has made her latest romance Instagram official by sharing shots of herself with boyfriend Dalton Gomez on her birthday eve.

The '7 Rings' hitmaker officially goes Instagram official with her new boyfriend as she shares first...

Galih Sebastian Ariana Grande makes new romance Instagram official Ariana was most recently linked to Social House star Mikey Foste… https://t.co/VBEy3izp6c 2 days ago

myTalk 107.1 #ArianaGrande has made her latest romance Instagram official by sharing shots of herself with boyfriend Dalton Gome… https://t.co/hGDErW6OMY 2 days ago