Ariana Grande makes Dalton Gomez romance Instagram official
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Ariana Grande has made her romance with Dalton Gomez Instagram official, after posting a photo of the two together to mark her 27th birthday.

