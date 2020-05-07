Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why These Arsenal Players Need To Be SOLD This Summer! W&L
Video Credit: FootballDaily - Duration: 19:12s - Published
Why These Arsenal Players Need To Be SOLD This Summer! W&L

Why These Arsenal Players Need To Be SOLD This Summer! W&L

Today on the agenda is Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal's awful form since the resumption.

With injuries piling up, most recently to Bernd Leno, the Gooners faint hopes of Champions League qualification are seemingly hanging by a thread.

Was Neal Maupay in the wrong and does Alexandre Lacazette need to be sold this summer?

As if that wasn’t enough we take a look at how Chelsea took their time to finally vanquish Aston Villa.

Not only did Christian Pulisic play a starring role off the bench but Man United target Jack Grealish was a little off colour.

And finally we analyse Newcastle United’s surprise thrashing of Sheffield United, who’s European hopes appear to be hanging by a thread.

Enjoy the episode guys and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Arsenal players' transfer fates decided as Mikel Arteta looks to overhaul squad

Arsenal players' transfer fates decided as Mikel Arteta looks to overhaul squad Arsenal face a busy summer with plenty of players Mikel Arteta will look to sell or loan at the end...
Football.london - Published

Arsenal quartet agree new deals

Four Arsenal players have signed new contracts, the Premier League club have officially confirmed....
SoccerNews.com - Published

Arteta’s approach unveiled, as Arsenal chase experienced PL pair

Arsenal are going for proven talent in the summer transfer window, as they reportedly chase two...
Team Talk - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

How To Get In The Champions League For Under £50 Million! Extra-Time Podcast [Video]

How To Get In The Champions League For Under £50 Million! Extra-Time Podcast

This week on Extra Time, Patrick and Dougie discuss this summer's transfer market, the financial difficulties facing the big clubs, and then discuss how ambitious teams like Arsenal and Valencia can go..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 35:40Published