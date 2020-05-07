Why These Arsenal Players Need To Be SOLD This Summer! W&L

Today on the agenda is Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal's awful form since the resumption.

With injuries piling up, most recently to Bernd Leno, the Gooners faint hopes of Champions League qualification are seemingly hanging by a thread.

Was Neal Maupay in the wrong and does Alexandre Lacazette need to be sold this summer?

As if that wasn’t enough we take a look at how Chelsea took their time to finally vanquish Aston Villa.

Not only did Christian Pulisic play a starring role off the bench but Man United target Jack Grealish was a little off colour.

And finally we analyse Newcastle United’s surprise thrashing of Sheffield United, who’s European hopes appear to be hanging by a thread.

