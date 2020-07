Coronavirus cases in Southwest Florida Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:33s - Published 6 days ago Coronavirus cases in Southwest Florida These are the latest Coronavirus cases in the Southwest Florida area as of this morning. 0

MORE THAN 27-THOUSAND NEW CASES WERE CONFIRMED IN FLORIDA SINCE THURSDAY... INCHING THE STATE CLOSER TO THE 150-THOUSAND MARK. LEE COUNTY SAW THE HIGHEST JUMP LOCALLY... WITH MORE THAN 11-HUNDRED CASES -- PUSHING THE COUNTY PAST THE 5-THOUSAND MARK. COLLIER SAW A JUMP OF 566... FOLLOWED BY HENDRY WITH 113.







