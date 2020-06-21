Coronavirus Cases rise reopening plans haulted

THE UNITED STATES, ARE STILLSTRUGGLING.JOHN LORINC HAS MORE ON THEEFFORTS TO GET THE CORONAVIRUSUNDER CONTROL.6-1421-3238-43THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC....NOTEASING ITS GRIP ON THE UNITEDSTATES.Dr. Sanjay Gupta/CNN ChiefMedical Correspondent"When you have this much diseasein the country, this muchinfection that’s spreading.Sadly and I take no joy in thisstuff..I think everyone isvulnerable once again."THIRTY-SIX STATES.....ARE SEEINGWEEK-TO-WEEK NEW CASES RISE.THE SOUTH AND WEST ARE GETTINGHIT ESPECIALLY HARD.Dr. Peter Hotez/Baylor Collegeof Medicine"Potentially in Houston we couldgo from 1,000 cases per day to4,000 cases a day if the modelis right and eventually nohealth system would be able toaccommodate this."AT LEAST 16-STATES HAVE HALTEDOR PUSHED BACK RE-OPENING PLANSAS A RESULT OF A SURGE ININFECTIONS.Gov.

Doug Ducey/R-Arizona"Our expectation is that nextweek our numbers will be worse."UNLIKE THE EUROPEAN UNION ORSOUTH KOREA.....THE U-S HAS YETTO "FLATTEN THE CURVE."SOME MEDICAL EXPERTS SAYAMERICANS HAVEN’T BEEN VIGILANTENOUGH.Dr. Sanjay Gupta/CNN ChiefMedical Correspondent"It was like as if a patient wasgetting chemotherapy for cancer,abolished the therapy half-waythrough, and is upset that thecancer hasn’t disappeared."NE THING HAS DROPPED: THEUNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON’SUPDATED COVID-19 DEATHPROJECTION FOR OCTOBER FIRST I