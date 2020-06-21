Global  

Coronavirus Cases rise reopening plans haulted
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Coronavirus Cases rise reopening plans haulted
As Coronavirus cases begin to rise, states are rethinking about reopening.
THE UNITED STATES, ARE STILLSTRUGGLING.JOHN LORINC HAS MORE ON THEEFFORTS TO GET THE CORONAVIRUSUNDER CONTROL.6-1421-3238-43THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC....NOTEASING ITS GRIP ON THE UNITEDSTATES.Dr. Sanjay Gupta/CNN ChiefMedical Correspondent"When you have this much diseasein the country, this muchinfection that’s spreading.Sadly and I take no joy in thisstuff..I think everyone isvulnerable once again."THIRTY-SIX STATES.....ARE SEEINGWEEK-TO-WEEK NEW CASES RISE.THE SOUTH AND WEST ARE GETTINGHIT ESPECIALLY HARD.Dr. Peter Hotez/Baylor Collegeof Medicine"Potentially in Houston we couldgo from 1,000 cases per day to4,000 cases a day if the modelis right and eventually nohealth system would be able toaccommodate this."AT LEAST 16-STATES HAVE HALTEDOR PUSHED BACK RE-OPENING PLANSAS A RESULT OF A SURGE ININFECTIONS.Gov.

Doug Ducey/R-Arizona"Our expectation is that nextweek our numbers will be worse."UNLIKE THE EUROPEAN UNION ORSOUTH KOREA.....THE U-S HAS YETTO "FLATTEN THE CURVE."SOME MEDICAL EXPERTS SAYAMERICANS HAVEN’T BEEN VIGILANTENOUGH.Dr. Sanjay Gupta/CNN ChiefMedical Correspondent"It was like as if a patient wasgetting chemotherapy for cancer,abolished the therapy half-waythrough, and is upset that thecancer hasn’t disappeared."NE THING HAS DROPPED: THEUNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON’SUPDATED COVID-19 DEATHPROJECTION FOR OCTOBER FIRST I



