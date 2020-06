Rahul Gandhi demands Centre to reduce fuel prices, says crude oil price at all-time-low

Amid rocketing fuel prices in the country, the opposition is slamming centre on every platform.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 29 demanded Centre to reduce fuel prices as the crude oil price is all-time-low in international market.

He said, "Price of crude oil is at an all-time low but fuel prices have touched an all-time high in India.

We demand that the government reduces the prices of petrol and diesel."