Fuel price hikes: Govt extorting people says Sonia Gandhi, demands rollback

Congress has launched a scathing attack on the Modi government over fuel price hikes in the country.

While party workers have been protesting across the country, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has accused the government of extorting people with fuel price hikes.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also attacked the centre over the issue in a video message and demanded a roll back of the price hike.

