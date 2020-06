Glasgow attacker described as ‘quiet, polite, decent guy’ by asylum seekers Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published 4 minutes ago Glasgow attacker described as ‘quiet, polite, decent guy’ by asylum seekers The man responsible for a knife attack in a Glasgow hotel has been described as a “quiet and polite and decent guy” by asylum seekers who were residing there.Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, from Sudan, was shot dead by officers after six people – including 42-year-old police constable David Whyte – were injured in the incident on Friday at the Park Inn Hotel on West George Street. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Related news from verified sources



Tweets about this Douglas Barrie The man responsible for the knife attack at the Park Inn Hotel in Glasgow last week has been described as a “quiet… https://t.co/Hp8uyDaNgA 2 hours ago Fraser Knight Hotel managers at Glasgow’s Park Inn on West George Street were told about worries there was going to be an attack,… https://t.co/DMIMe12Fym 2 days ago

Related videos from verified sources Glasgow stabbing attack: Injured police officer named



Constable David Whyte has been named as the police officer seriously injured in a stabbing attack at a Glasgow hotel. Police said a male suspect was shot dead by an armed unit and that the attack was.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 2 days ago