Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Schilling has revealed she is in a relationship with artist Emily Ritz
Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Taylor Schilling has revealed she is in a relationship with artist Emily Ritz

Taylor Schilling has revealed she is in a relationship with artist Emily Ritz

Taylor Schilling has revealed she is in a relationship with artist Emily Ritz The 'Orange is the New Black' actress has never publicly spoken about her sexuality but marked Pride over the weekend by confirming her relationship with musical and visual artist Emily Ritz on Instagram.

Taylor reposted a photo from Emily on her Instagram Story, which showed the couple embracing while out in the fog.

According to reports, the couple met through mutual friends before becoming romantically involved towards the end of last year.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

OITNB's Taylor Schilling Comes Out; Confirms She's Dating Visual Artist Emily Ritz For Pride

Taylor Schilling has confirmed her new romance with musical and visual artist, Emily Ritz. While...
Just Jared - Published

Taylor Schilling and Nikki Blonsky Make Use of Pride Month to Come Out

The 'Orange Is the New Black' alum confirms her relationship with musical and visual artist Emily...
AceShowbiz - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The Duchess of Cornwall Revealed What Country She Wants to Travel to After Lockdown [Video]

The Duchess of Cornwall Revealed What Country She Wants to Travel to After Lockdown

Just like you know exactly where you wanna travel to after lockdown, so does the Duchess of Cornwall, and she’s decided to share it with everyone. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:52Published
Taylor Schilling datet Emily Ritz [Video]

Taylor Schilling datet Emily Ritz

Die 'Orange is the New Black'-Darstellerin hat bekannt gegeben, dass sie seit kurzem mit der Künstlerin zusammen ist.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:52Published
Taylor Schilling dating Emily Ritz [Video]

Taylor Schilling dating Emily Ritz

Taylor Schilling has revealed she is in a relationship with artist Emily Ritz.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:48Published