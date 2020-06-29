Taylor Schilling has revealed she is in a relationship with artist Emily Ritz

The 'Orange is the New Black' actress has never publicly spoken about her sexuality but marked Pride over the weekend by confirming her relationship with musical and visual artist Emily Ritz on Instagram.

Taylor reposted a photo from Emily on her Instagram Story, which showed the couple embracing while out in the fog.

According to reports, the couple met through mutual friends before becoming romantically involved towards the end of last year.