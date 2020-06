More than 30 states report an increase in cases

As we look ahead to the July 4th holiday more cities and towns are closing bars and beaches.

Thirty-one states are now reporting an increase in coronavirus cases, 23 of them are reporting an increase in hospitalizations.

