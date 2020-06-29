Global  

New Jersey Delays Indoor Dining At Restaurants, NYC May As Well After Spike In COVID-19 Cases Across Country
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:07s - Published
NJ Gov.

Phil Murphy officially put indoor dining on pause, Gov.

Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio are considering doing the same in New York City.

