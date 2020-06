Down To The Wire For New York City’s Budget; De Blasio Says $9 Billion In Revenue ‘Has Evaporated’ Due To Pandemic Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:23s - Published 3 minutes ago Down To The Wire For New York City’s Budget; De Blasio Says $9 Billion In Revenue ‘Has Evaporated’ Due To Pandemic Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council are poised to strike a budget deal that includes deep cuts to the NYPD, takes a healthy chunk from the Department of Education, and trims spending across the board. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend