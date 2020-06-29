Mayor De Blasio, City Council Reach Budget Deal
Today is the final day of budget negotiations for New York City, and the NYPD is facing a $1 billion cut in funding.
CBS2's Christina Fan has the details.
JohnnyLiberty RT @jacknbridge: De Blasio announces proposal to cut NYPD budget by $1B
“The Mayor and the City Council have surrendered the city to lawl… 5 minutes ago
bcsurvivor⭐️⭐️⭐️ De Blasio announces proposal to cut NYPD budget by $1B
“The Mayor and the City Council have surrendered the city… https://t.co/Cxx0ycIriG 19 minutes ago
OZ RT @WSJ: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he had agreed to shift more than $1 billion in annual funding out of the NYPD, as he and t… 38 minutes ago
GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ De Blasio confirms he'll cut $1B from NYPD budget: NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio has agreed to cut $1 billion fro… https://t.co/CsaO5nBxZS 2 hours ago
Top U.S. & World News🗽 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a proposal to cut $1 billion from the New York Police Department amid… https://t.co/C5334b1dYI 3 hours ago
Caleb Novak RT @VonnieQuinn: Mayor De Blasio says he’s presented a plan to the City Council to shift about $1 billion from the police department to soc… 4 hours ago
Eslteach1 RT @ABC7NY: Mayor Bill de Blasio said he and the New York City Council have come up with a tentative plan for the future of policing while… 5 hours ago
Caroline Calloway's ally cookie RT @KumarRaoNYC: Attention news media and fellow New Yorkers: Don't fall for the fake NYPD "budget cuts" being announced by NYC Mayor de Bl… 6 hours ago
Proposed Budget Cuts Would Pull More Than 100 Counselors From Schools In Low-Income CommunitiesThe end of the academic year has been rough for the Bronx Academy of Letters. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
Aurora Mayor Wants Special City Council Meeting On Protest ReactionAurora Mayor Michael Coffman announced he's calling for a special meeting of the city council on Tuesday, June 30.
City Councilors Targeted As Report Cards Placed At Their HomesOne city councilor said the action was unacceptable.