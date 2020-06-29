Global  

Mayor De Blasio, City Council Reach Budget Deal
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:34s - Published
Mayor De Blasio, City Council Reach Budget Deal

Mayor De Blasio, City Council Reach Budget Deal

Today is the final day of budget negotiations for New York City, and the NYPD is facing a $1 billion cut in funding.

CBS2's Christina Fan has the details.

NYC mayor seeks $1 billion police cut amid City Hall protest

NEW YORK (AP) — The police budget in New York City would be slashed by $1 billion under a proposal...
Seattle Times - Published



Johnny_Liberty1

JohnnyLiberty RT @jacknbridge: De Blasio announces proposal to cut NYPD budget by $1B “The Mayor and the City Council have surrendered the city to lawl… 5 minutes ago

jacknbridge

bcsurvivor⭐️⭐️⭐️ De Blasio announces proposal to cut NYPD budget by $1B “The Mayor and the City Council have surrendered the city… https://t.co/Cxx0ycIriG 19 minutes ago

Qi_yinyang

OZ RT @WSJ: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he had agreed to shift more than $1 billion in annual funding out of the NYPD, as he and t… 38 minutes ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ De Blasio confirms he'll cut $1B from NYPD budget: NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio has agreed to cut $1 billion fro… https://t.co/CsaO5nBxZS 2 hours ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a proposal to cut $1 billion from the New York Police Department amid… https://t.co/C5334b1dYI 3 hours ago

CCNCLLC

Caleb Novak RT @VonnieQuinn: Mayor De Blasio says he’s presented a plan to the City Council to shift about $1 billion from the police department to soc… 4 hours ago

12retiredteach

Eslteach1 RT @ABC7NY: Mayor Bill de Blasio said he and the New York City Council have come up with a tentative plan for the future of policing while… 5 hours ago

FrankbyXmas

Caroline Calloway's ally cookie RT @KumarRaoNYC: Attention news media and fellow New Yorkers: Don't fall for the fake NYPD "budget cuts" being announced by NYC Mayor de Bl… 6 hours ago


