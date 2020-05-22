Proposed Budget Cuts Would Pull More Than 100 Counselors From Schools In Low-Income Communities
The end of the academic year has been rough for the Bronx Academy of Letters.
CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
Hazel Sanchez RT @CBSNewYork: Proposed Budget Cuts Would Pull More Than 100 Counselors From Schools In Low-Income Communities @HSanchezTV reports. https… 11 minutes ago
Kelly Goulding | Black Lives Matter @CorpJoep @rmandotapia @MayorOfLA @MichaelDTubbs Nah, he literally just sent his proposed budget to city council, w… https://t.co/lklrTGcTXw 2 hours ago
The Tornado News New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's proposed budget could remove counselors from city schools. https://t.co/6TCmvJ2MkC 3 hours ago
NY News Now Proposed Budget Cuts Would Pull More Than 100 Counselors From Schools In Low-Income Communities https://t.co/bOatkFJxkf 3 hours ago
CBS New York Proposed Budget Cuts Would Pull More Than 100 Counselors From Schools In Low-Income Communities @HSanchezTV reports… https://t.co/pEi0rxEYaY 4 hours ago
Greg K What a great Sherriff we voted in. Our new Sheriff hired back friends who were fired for stalking, among other crim… https://t.co/xqW5Yn67Gc 4 hours ago
BelmontShore @Aramnd76 @_chstp @Breaking911 Nope, idiot. It's law that he has to present a balanced budget. He proposed an $837m… https://t.co/NBFks1RQ9F 5 hours ago
KelleyAnne RT @VenturaReport: "Under Hamai's plan, several LASD units would be eliminated, including the Safe Streets Bureau (which investigates gangs… 6 hours ago
Making the Grade: Reopening Idaho schools and budget cutsMichelle Edmonds and Kevin Richert of Idaho Ed News discuss the state's plan for reopening schools as well as budget cuts and more.
California schools preparing for budget cutsCalifornia schools must prepare to do more with less. That's the message educators are receiving from the state capitol.
School board asks Metro Council for $15 millionCOVID-19 is continuing to wreak havoc on budgets across the state. On Thursday, Metro Schools asked city leaders for more money on the heels of spending cuts slated to close four schools.