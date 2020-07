Philadelphia Weather: Storm Chances Return

THIS COVID-19 ERA.NATASHA BROWN, CBS3"EYEWITNESS NEWS."TURNING TO THE WEATHER NOWAND HOT AND SUNNY DAY ACROSSTHE REGION AND KATE YOU'RETRACKING SOME CHANCES FORSTORMS, RIGHT.THAT IS CORRECT UKEE.IT WAS A BEAUTIFUL DAY TODAY.IT'S STILL A BEAUTIFUL EVENINGOUT THERE.WARM, SUNNY BUT NOT ALL THATHUMID.AT LEAST IN COMPARISON WITHWHAT WE SAW ALREADY AND HOWHUMID IT'S GOING TO GET AS WEHEAD THROUGH THE END OF THEWEEK AND INTO THE FOURTH OFJULY WEEKEND.RIGHT NOW LOOKS BEAUTIFUL.LOTS OF BLUE SKY, PUFFY CLOUDSOVERHEAD.IT'S STILL HOT.TEMPERATURES STILL IN THEUPPER 80'S.WE JUST CLIMBED TO 90 DEGREESIN PHILADELPHIA.IT'S 90 IN PHILLY, 90MILLVILLE, 90 IN GEORGETOWN.89 IN MOUNT HOLLY AND 88 INCHESWOLD.FEELS-LIKE TEMPERATURES THOUGHLOOK AT THIS IT'S ACTUALLYFEELING A DEGREE COOLER THAN90 DEGREES IN PHILADELPHIA.THE FEELS-LIKE IS 89.USUALLY WE SEE THESE HEATINDEX VALUES A LOT HIGHERBECAUSE OF THE HUMIDITY.TODAY WITH A NICE BREEZE ANDLOWER HUMIDITY DOESN'T FEELALL THAT BAD.STORM SCAN3 SHOWS AN AREA OFSHOWERS AND STORMS WROTINGTHROUGH PORTIONS OF NEWENGLAND.NOW, THE PROBLEM IS THAT ISGOING TO START TO SINK FURTHERSOUTHWARD AS WE HEAD THROUGHTHE DAY TOMORROW.IT'S A MID LEVEL LOW GOING TOBRING US A CHANCE FORSCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMSMUCH LIKE THEY'RE SEEING INNEW YORK STATE THIS EVENINGTHAT COULD CREEP INTO OUR AREATOMORROW.SO, YOUR HOUR-BY-HOURFORECAST, STILL IN THE UPPER80'S AT 8:00 P.M.THE SUN IS STILL SHINING.WE'LL SEE THE SUN GO DOWN ANDTHEN TEMPERATURES DROP INTOTHE 70'S.WE'LL START TOMORROW MORNINGIN THE LOW 70'S AND YOU CANSEE THANKS TO THAT CIRCULATIONAROUND THE LOW OVER NEWENGLAND WINDS ARE OUT OF THENORTH WHICH IS ACTUALLY PRETTYCOMFY.TOMORROW TEMPERATURES HEAD TOTHE MID TO UPPER 80'S.WE'LL HIT A HIGH OF87 DEGREES.BUT IT IS GOING TO SEE -- WEARE GOING TO SEE A LITTLE BITOF A SPIKE IN PRECIPITATIONCHANCES TOMORROW.ESPECIALLY THAT TWO, FOUR,6:00 P.M.

SHOWERS AND STORMSAND THAT MAY CUT THETEMPERATURE DOWN JUST A LITTLEBIT DEPENDING ON WHEN THOSESHOWERS ARRIVE.SO, THE NEXT THREE DAYS DOWNTHE SHORE YOU'LL SEE SPOTTYTHUNDERSHOWERS TOMORROW.AGAIN ON WEDNESDAY, SCATTEREDTHUNDERSTORMS LIKELY,84 DEGREES.THURSDAY'S MOSTLY SUNNY ANDWE'RE UP TO 87.OUR BEST CHANCES FORPRECIPITATION THIS WEEKTUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY.NOW THURSDAY AND FRIDAY AREHOT AND HUMID WITHTEMPERATURES BACK TO THE 90'S.THE CHANCE OF A STRAY SHOWEROR STORM.AND THAT CHANCE WILL LINGERINTO THE UPCOMING HOLIDAYWEEKEND.SO YOU CAN SEE TOMORROW MORESHOWERS AND STORMS IN THEAFTERNOON.STILL WITH THAT NORTH WIND,THE HUMIDITY WON'T BE TOO BADAND AGAIN ON WEDNESDAY, SOMESUN IN THE MORNING AND THENONCE AGAIN, AFTER THE NOONHOUR, THERE YOU GO, SCATTEREDSHOWERS AND STORMS FIRING UPACROSS THE REGION.THE EYEWITNESS WEATHERSEVEN-DAY FORECAST, AFTERTEMPERATURES STAY IN THE 80'S,THANKS TO THE SHOWERS ANDSTORMS TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAYWE'VE GOT HOT SUNNY CONDITIONSTO FINISH OUT THE WEEK.A HOT START TO THE HOLIDAYWEEKEND AND YOUR FOURTH OFJULY ON SATURDAY LOOKS PRETTYSEASONABLE, 87 DEGREES SUN ANDCLOUDS WITH THE CHANCE FOR ASTRAY THUNDERSTORM.WE'LL KEEP THAT PATTERN INPLACE SUNDAY AND MONDAY.SO, FRIDAY LOOKING LIKE IT MAYBE THE HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEARSO FAR.ALL IN ALL IT'S A PRETTY