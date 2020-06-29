State of Kentucky Offering In-Person Unemployment Assistance in Owensboro

Difference for some.

Since march, there have been over 900,000 unemployment claims in kentucky.

About 90 percent of them have been processed, but that still leaves around 90,000 thousand people without help.?i became unemployed april 14th, and i filed my claim on april 16th, and it was due to lack of child care due to covid.

I have not received anything or speak to anybody since i filed?

Anger and fear was the theme for everyone waiting in line here at the the state unemployment remote location that was open today in owensboro at the owensboro community and technical college.

Some having waited months since their last check now looking to this in-person location as their last resort.

Hoping theyl release my $14,000 they owe, because i haven received a check since march 30th.

I actually talked to seven people.

They never fixed the claim.

I drove to frankfurt a week ago thursday.

I stood in line for ten hours.

They told me i have a check within two to three days, and i never received anything, so that why i here?

And though spirits were low for those waiting outside for their appointments, the mood of those that had been able to speak to someone, was completely different.

"they were able to fix it, and switch my claim over to what it needed to be, and i m getting all of my back pay.

I believe everyone s coming out happy, so i feel like everyone else in line has hope."

"a lot of people were coming out happy, and then the people before us said that people seemed to be leaving in better spirits than what they did coming in."

This in-person unemployment location was open monday and will remain open until the end of the day on tuesday.

In owensboro., jake thomas 44 news.

Breaking tonight--