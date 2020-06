Alameda Neighbors Rally to Help Black Family Whose Cars Were Tagged With Racist Graffiti Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:48s - Published 2 minutes ago Alameda Neighbors Rally to Help Black Family Whose Cars Were Tagged With Racist Graffiti After a Black family living in Alameda found their cars vandalized with "All Lives Matter" in black spray paint their neighbors rallied to their support. Katie Nielsen reports. (6-29-20) 0

