JSU coach never thought he'd see the state flag come down Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 00:50s - Published 2 minutes ago JSU coach never thought he'd see the state flag come down This past week has been an emotional one for Jackson State men's basketball head coach Wayne Brent. As a Mississippi native he never thought he would see the state flag get changed until now. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend AND THE BLACK COMMUNITY AND BACKHERE IN GSU’S BASKETBALL COACHWAYNE BRENT IS ALSO WEIGHING INON THE HISTORIC MOMENT.WAYNE IS A JACKSON NATIVE ANDPLAYED AND COACHED AT OLE MISSAS WELL.AND YOU NOTICE HOW THE OLD FLAGMADE HIM FEEL HE ADMITS.HE DIDN’T THINK HE WOULD SEE THEDAY WHEN THE FLAG WOULD COMEDOWN OBAMA BECAME PRESIDENT, YOUKNOW, A LOT OF PEOPLE DIDN’TTHINK WE WOULD EVER HAVE A BLACKPRESIDET, BUT IT BUT ITHAPPENED SO, YOU KNOW EVEN WITHTHE FLAG OF SOMETHING THAT IDIDN’T THINK THAT I WOULD SAY,YOU KNOW IN MY LIFETIME BUTBEING A PART OF OF GOIN STATECAPITOL ON LAST WEEK.AND ALL THE COACHES COME FROMFROM FROM FROM DIFFERENT PARTSOF THE STATE SEEING EVERYBODYCOME TOGETHER FOR ONE CAUSE ANDTRYING TRYING TO GET YA SOME SAYSOY AND EVEN IF IT WAS A LITTLEBOY, I JUST JUST A







