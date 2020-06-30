Macy's iconic 4th of July fireworks get off to a spectacular start

After New York's mayor announced that the 4th of July Fireworks would be spread out over multiple nights, department store chain Macy's announced their first fireworks show would be off Hunter's Point South near Long Island City in the East River.

Many came to the park to see the fireworks show, announced only hours before the event was to take place, but not nearly as many as is usually packed into these parks before the annual spectacular.

The fireworks were launched from Macy's branded barges in three short rounds, the first being the longest, and the last being the shortest, the entire event lasting approximately 15 minutes.

According to local reports, every night there will be a short show in a different New York borough.