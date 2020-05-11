Leicester MP concerned for local businesses Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 05:13s - Published 6 minutes ago Leicester MP concerned for local businesses Labour MP for Leicester East, Claudia Webbe has told Sky News the government needs to do more to help local businesses. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this Glyn Lloyd 🔶 #FBPE ⬛️ RT @leicesterliz: Getting on top of the COVID-19 spike in Leicester & protecting public health must be our first priority. I’m extremely co… 2 hours ago Simon Green @leicesterliz @JonAshworth As a concerned Leicester resident can you please clarify what areas of the county are in… https://t.co/VIjX5xMoM5 11 hours ago