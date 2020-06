‘I stand by my country’: TikTok star welcomes Centre’s decision to ban Chinese apps

TikTok star welcomes Centre’s decision to ban 59 Chinese apps.

Muskan Sharma had over 4 million followers on TikTok.

Muskan said she stands by the country’s decision and that China has to pay for what it did.

On Monday, Modi government banned 59 Chinese apps in India amid India-China tensions.

The Centre executed a big digital surgical strike against China.

India is one of the largest markets for TikTok with more than 120 million subscribers.

Watch the full video for more.