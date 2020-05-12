Piers Morgan Blasts BBC Breakfast Interview With Matt Hancock Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Duration: 00:28s - Published 6 minutes ago Piers Morgan Blasts BBC Breakfast Interview With Matt Hancock 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Piers Morgan Calls Out Matt Hancock On GMB



Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO Duration: 00:35 Published on May 12, 2020