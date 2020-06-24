Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The South Pole Is Warming Three Times Faster Than Average Global Rates
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:58s - Published
The South Pole Is Warming Three Times Faster Than Average Global Rates

The South Pole Is Warming Three Times Faster Than Average Global Rates

The South Pole may be considered the coldest point on Earth, but even the remote region isn’t safe from climate change.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

South Pole warming at three times global rate - NZ study

South Pole warming at three times global rate - NZ study Kiwi scientists have revealed the South Pole has been heating up at three times the global rate - a...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleFOXNews.com


Even the South Pole Is Warming, and Quickly, Scientists Say

Surface air temperatures at the bottom of the world have risen three times faster than the global...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com




Tweets about this

LRGSGeography

LRGS Geography RT @RGS_IBGschools: Over the last 30 years ‘the south pole has been one of the fastest-changing places on Earth, warming more than three ti… 39 seconds ago

billy_pinker

💧Billy RT @pgarrett: Arctic overheating, now this. All @ScottMorrisonMP efforts at stimulus must be aimed at a zero carbon economy. Less pollution… 44 seconds ago

RajKuma22173060

Raj Kumar Sahani RT @CNN: The South Pole has been warming at over three times the global average over the past 30 years, a new study has found. That could h… 1 minute ago

BovioWinkler

Patricia Bovio Winkler RT @guardianeco: South pole warming three times faster than rest of the world, our research shows | Kyle Clem for the Conversation https://… 3 minutes ago

TonyFrancis70

Tony Francis South Pole warming three times faster than rest of Earth: study https://t.co/LBZsRqiBDv via @physorg_com 4 minutes ago

AnonAMoose2520

AnonAMoose RT @cornish1969: South Pole warming three times faster than rest of Earth: study https://t.co/czfYMPet04 via @YahooNews 7 minutes ago

yvonnenobis

Yvonne Nobis RT @schallierw: South pole warming three times faster than rest of the world, our research shows @Antarcticacl https://t.co/026gyaCsxa 9 minutes ago

schallierw

Wouter Schallier South pole warming three times faster than rest of the world, our research shows @Antarcticacl https://t.co/026gyaCsxa 10 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

This state was ranked the least patriotic in America [Video]

This state was ranked the least patriotic in America

As July 4th approaches, WalletHub recentlyconducted a survey to see which state’s residentshave exhibited the most pride in being American.While the global health crisis and protestsover systemic..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:19Published