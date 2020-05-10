Johnson announces 'New Deal' to prepare for coronavirus economic shock Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:56s - Published 7 minutes ago Johnson announces 'New Deal' to prepare for coronavirus economic shock Boris Johnson has announced a spending spree and a new “opportunity guarantee” to help the economy cope with the “aftershock” of the coronavirus crisis.The Prime Minister acknowledged that jobs which existed at the start of the pandemic may be lost forever but said the new guarantee would ensure placements or apprenticeships for young people.Mr Johnson promised his response would not be a return to the austerity that followed the financial crisis, but instead a stimulus package inspired by US president Franklin D Roosevelt, who led America out of the Great Depression with his New Deal in the 1930s. 0

