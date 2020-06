SCOTUS strikes down Louisiana abortion law Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:22s - Published 2 minutes ago SCOTUS strikes down Louisiana abortion law The Supreme Court has issued another ruling. Justices say Louisiana can't require abortion to have admitted privileges in hospitals. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend JUSTICES SAY - LOUISIANA CAN'TREQUIRE ABORTION PROVIDERS - TOHAVE ADMITTING PRIVILEGES INHOSPITALS.BUT THE LANDMARK -5- TO -4-RULING GOES BEYOND THAT STATE.POLITICAL REPORTER JOE ST.GEORGE IS IN WASHINGTON - WITHMORE ON HOW THIS IMPACTS THEFUTURE OF ABORTION RIGHTSACROSS THE COUNTRY.FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCEPRESIDENT DONALD TRUMPAPPOINTED TWO CONSERVATIVES TOTHE HIGH COURT, JUSTICES RULEDON AN ABORTION CASE TODAY.TODAY'S MAJOR RULING WAS REALLYA QUESTION OF POTENTIALCHANGES TO ABORTION RIGHTS INTHIS COUNTRY.THE CASE IS OUT OF LOUISIANAAND CHALLENGED A LAW THATREQUIRED ABORTION PROVIDERS TOHAVE ADMITTING PRIVILEGES INHOSPITALS.ABORTION ADVOCATES SAY THISWOULD HAVE RESULTED IN THECITY OF NEW ORLEANS HAVING JUSTONE CLINIC AND ONE DOCTOR TOPERFORM ABORTIONS.JUSTICE STEPHEN BREYER WRITINGIN THE MAJORITY OPINION TODAY,"THE LOUISIANA LAW IMPOSES ABURDEN ON ACCESS TO ABORTION"SO WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR THEFUTURE OF ABORTION RIGHTS?FAITH LEADERS THOUGHT THEY HADA CHANCE TO OVERTURN ROE VWADE.BUT AGAIN, CHIEF JUSTICE JOHNROBERTS, IS SHOWING TENANCY TOSIDE WITH LIBERAL JUSTICES ONMAJOR CASES.TODAY'S RULING TELLSCONSERVATIVES ACROSS THECOUNTRY THEY MAY NOT BE ASCLOSE TO OVERTURNING ROE V WADEAS THEY HAD THOUGHT, PROVIDINGWOMEN WITH ACCESS TO ABORTIONIN OUR COUNTRY FOR THEFORESEEABLE FUTURE.IN WASHINGTON I'M JOE ST.GEORGE.BACK IN 19-90 VOTERS IN NEVADAPASSED







