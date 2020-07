Food Benefits cards mailed out to students this month Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:58s - Published 1 day ago Food Benefits cards mailed out to students this month Food benefit cards arrived this month for many in need. The Lee County School District says that all Lee County students qualify but if you have not received your card to call the department. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FILL IT WITH FRESH PRODUCE AND ASHELF-STABLE FOODS.PARENTS WITH CHILDREN WHO AREELIGIBLE FOR FREE OR REDUCEDLUNCH AT SCHOOL... SHOULD HAVERECEIVED AN E-B-T CARD FOR FOODSTAPLES.THE PANDEMIC ELECTRONIC BENEFITSTRANSFER CARD OR P-EBT CARD WASMAILED THIS MONTH.ALL STUDENTS IN THE LEE COUNTYDISTRICT ARE AUTOMATICALLYENROLLED IN THE PROGRAM AND DONOT HAVE TO APPLY TO RECEIVEBENEFITS.THE CARD IS SIMILAR TO FOODSTAMP BENEFITS AND ALLOWSPARENTS TO PURCHASE STAPLE FOODITEMS FROM GROCERY STORES."A lot of people that lost theirjobs in March and April areperhaps working again but theystill have bills that might nothave gotten paid and so catchingup this is now free grocerymoney that can then allow themto spend other income on thosebills to catch up."ONLY STUDENTS ELIGIBLE FOR FREEOR REDUCED LUNCH WILL RECEIVEBENEFITS IN CHARLO







