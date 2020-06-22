Global  

Aurora Police Officers Investigated After Inappropriate Photos Surface
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Aurora Police Officers Investigated After Inappropriate Photos Surface
The officers were pictured near the Elijah McClain memorial.
Aurora officers placed on leave as police investigate photos connected to Elijah McClain death

Multiple Aurora police officers have been place on administrative leave pending an internal ...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


Denver, Aurora police officers fatally shoot armed carjacking suspect

Five Denver police officers and one Aurora officer fired on an armed carjacking suspect in Aurora on...
Denver Post - Published

DA defends decision not to charge Aurora police in death of Elijah McClain as case garners national attention

Dave Young, the prosecutor who determined there was no criminal wrongdoing by Aurora police officers...
Denver Post - Published



tesa303

tess303 @denverpost 3 Aurora Police Officers took pictures reenacting the maneuver used that led up to the death of Elijah… https://t.co/IBi3UAvdAn 10 hours ago

MarciaAcole

Marcia A Cole RT @DebsManagement: @TheLewisTan UPDATE... Due to the OVER 2 MILLION SIGNATURES, ELIJAH McCLAIN'S case is being INVESTIGATED by a Special P… 3 days ago

DebsManagement

Deb H - S @TheLewisTan UPDATE... Due to the OVER 2 MILLION SIGNATURES, ELIJAH McCLAIN'S case is being INVESTIGATED by a Speci… https://t.co/XLRXhiFZgh 4 days ago

Elle_OhEllen

BLACK LIVES MATTER @jaredpolis @AuroraGov @RepMikeCoffman I demand justice for Elijah McClain, murdered by Aurora police for just walk… https://t.co/owLGSpA1YP 1 week ago

snuffffilm

remny @AuroraPD hey aurora police department. why have you not investigated the officers who drugged and murdered #ElijahMcClain1 week ago


Aurora police opens investigation after officers were photographed near Elijah McClain memorial [Video]

Aurora police opens investigation after officers were photographed near Elijah McClain memorial

Aurora Interim Chief of Police Vanessa Wilson has opened an internal affairs investigation in connection with the alleged behavior of several police officers at the site where Elijah McClain was..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:58Published
Aurora Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson discusses police use of force during Elijah McClain protest [Video]

Aurora Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson discusses police use of force during Elijah McClain protest

Aurora Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson discussed what happened that led to police use of force against protesters during the Elijah McClain protest in Aurora over the weekend.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 11:44Published
Aurora police body cam footage show portions of Saturday protest [Video]

Aurora police body cam footage show portions of Saturday protest

Edited body cam footage provided by the Aurora Police Department shows portions of Saturday's protest.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:01Published