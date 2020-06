55-year-old man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:29s - Published 2 minutes ago A 55-year-old Lynn man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Lynn. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IN LYNN.MATT: WE JUST GOT AN UPDATE FROMPOLICE THAT THE VICTIM IS A THEFIVE-YEAR-OLD MAN WHO REMAINS INTHE HOSPITAL IN SERIOUSCONDITION.HE IS NOT BEING IDENTIFIED ATTHIS TIME, BUT HE WORKED JUSTFEET FROM WHERE THIS CRASHOCCURRED.





Related news from verified sources Man in his 20s seriously injured after crash between car and motorbike It happened on the same day two others were left seriously injured in a crash

East Lindsey Target - Published 4 days ago











Tweets about this