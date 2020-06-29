Global  

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively dig deep to aid indigenous leaders in Canada
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:42s
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively dig deep to aid indigenous leaders in Canada

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively dig deep to aid indigenous leaders in Canada

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are handing out more summer cash - this time to a leadership initiative for indigenous women in Nova Scotia.

