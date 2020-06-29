Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively dig deep to aid indigenous leaders in Canada
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are handing out more summer cash - this time to a leadership initiative for indigenous women in Nova Scotia.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate $200k to indigenous women's leadership initiativeRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated $200,000 to a leadership initiative for indigenous women set up by St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia, Canada.