Super Nintendo World Opening Delayed Indefinitely

Super Nintendo World Opening Delayed Indefinitely Universal Studios Japan in Osaka reopened on June 8 with limited capacity and strict safety guidelines.

According to NHK, the Mario-themed expansion of the amusement park has been delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Universal fears Super Nintendo World would be so popular that it could contribute to the rapid spread of coronavirus.

The expansion was originally set to open in July ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The Summer Olympics have since been postponed until 2021.

Super Nintendo World was announced in 2016.

So far, three locations, including one in the U.S., have been confirmed.

Osaka's new opening date has yet to be announced.