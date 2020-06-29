Super Nintendo World
Opening Delayed Indefinitely Universal Studios Japan in Osaka
reopened on June 8 with limited
capacity and strict safety guidelines.
According to NHK, the Mario-themed
expansion of the amusement park has
been delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Universal fears Super Nintendo World
would be so popular that it could contribute
to the rapid spread of coronavirus.
The expansion was
originally set to open
in July ahead of the
2020 Summer Olympics.
The Summer Olympics have since
been postponed until 2021.
Super Nintendo World
was announced in 2016.
So far, three locations, including one
in the U.S., have been confirmed.
Osaka's new opening date
has yet to be announced.