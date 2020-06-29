Global  

COVID update: PM's warning as country enters Unlock 2; caseload at 5.65 lakh, death toll nearing 17,000 mark
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s - Published
COVID update: PM's warning as country enters Unlock 2; caseload at 5.65 lakh, death toll nearing 17,000 mark

COVID update: PM's warning as country enters Unlock 2; caseload at 5.65 lakh, death toll nearing 17,000 mark

As the country is moving into the second phase of unlocking the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister warned the citizens against growing carelessness since the Unlock 1 started.

Countrywide cases have mounted to 5.65 lakh, while the death toll is staring at 17,000 mark.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit as it reported 4878 infections in last 24 hours, taking active cases to 75,979 out of the 1.74 lakh caseload.

It also reported 245 deaths out of which 95 took place in last 24 hours while remaining 150 from previous period.

The toll is nearing 8,000.

Karnataka, which is seen as the new trouble state reported 947 new cases in last 24 hours, taking confirmed infections to 15,242.

