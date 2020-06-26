NASA Wants Help Designing
a New Space Toilet The Lunar Loo Challenge
comes ahead of a planned
return to the moon by 2024.
Space toilets are already in use at the
International Space Station, but they
are only designed for microgravity.
NASA's Human Landing System Program needs
a next-gen toilet that is smaller, more efficient
and that works in both microgravity and lunar gravity.
$35,000 in total prizes will be awarded,
as well as a winner's certificate, NASA merch and
public recognition from NASA and HeroX.