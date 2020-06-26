Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASA Wants Help Designing a New Space Toilet
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:45s - Published
NASA Wants Help Designing a New Space Toilet

NASA Wants Help Designing a New Space Toilet

NASA Wants Help Designing a New Space Toilet The Lunar Loo Challenge comes ahead of a planned return to the moon by 2024.

Space toilets are already in use at the International Space Station, but they are only designed for microgravity.

NASA's Human Landing System Program needs a next-gen toilet that is smaller, more efficient and that works in both microgravity and lunar gravity.

$35,000 in total prizes will be awarded, as well as a winner's certificate, NASA merch and public recognition from NASA and HeroX.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trippy Video of Earth’s Rotation From a New Perspective [Video]

Trippy Video of Earth’s Rotation From a New Perspective

Astrophotographer Bartosz Wojczyński captured this stunning video in Namibia that shows Earth’s landscape rotating as stars stay still.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:55Published
This Day in History: US Space Shuttle Docks With Russian Space Station [Video]

This Day in History: US Space Shuttle Docks With Russian Space Station

This Day in History: US Space Shuttle Docks With Russian Space Station June 29, 1995 The US space shuttle Atlantis docked with the Russian space station Mir. The event was hailed as "a new era of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
NASA Launches ‘Lunar Loo Challenge,’ Calling for Moon Toilet Designs [Video]

NASA Launches ‘Lunar Loo Challenge,’ Calling for Moon Toilet Designs

NASA’s calling on inventors to design a toilet that works in microgravity and lunar gravity. Bonus points are given to ideas that capture vomit without making astronauts put their heads in the..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:02Published