Bakersfield July 4th celebration canceled

Some bad news for anyone who was hoping to catch the fireworks show at the Park at River Walk this weekend.

11AM, I'M DANIELLE KERNKAMP.NEW AT THIS HOUR -- AND SOME BADNEWS FOR ANYONE WHO WASHOPING TO CATCH THE FIREWORKSSHOW AT THE PARK AT RIVERWALK THIS WEEKEND.IT'S OFFICIALLY CANCELED.THE CITY OF BAKERSFIELD MADE THEANNOUNCEMENTTHIS MORNING... SAYING THEPUBLIC GATHERING ISJUST NOT POSSIBLE AT THIS TIME.CITYSPOKESPERSON JOE CONROY SAYSTHE CITY HAD HOPED STATEGUIDELINES WOULD BE REVISEDSOONER, TO ALLOW THECITY TO EXPLORE DIFFERENTOPTIONS.HE SAID THE CITY HOPES TO HOST ACELEBRATION LATER THIS YEAR,WITH A FIREWORKS SHOW, ONCEGUIDELINESALLOW."W AREN'T HAPPY ABOUT IT.

WEWANTEDTO BE ABLE TO CELEBRATE WITH THECOMMUNITY AND THIS IS SOMETHINGTHATTHE CITY HAS DONE FOR A NUMBEROF YEARS.

IT'S DIFFICULT.

WEEXPLOREDALTERNATIVE POSSIBILITIES TOCOME UP WITH A WAY WE COULD HOLDTHEEVENT, BUT IT JUST WASN'T GOINGTO BE FEASIBLE OR SOMETHING WECOULD ENFORCE TO MAKE SUREEVERYBODY STAYS SAFE."AS FOR THIS WEEKEND -- THE CITY,AND 23ABC, WILL BROADCASTA SPECIAL INDEPENDENCE DAYCONCERT BY THE BAKERSFIELDMUNICIPAL BAND.IT WILL AIR THIS SATURDAY, JULY4, FROM 6-30 TO 7-30.YOU CAN WATCH IT RIGHT HERE ON23ABC, AND ON ALL OF OURSTREAMING PLATFORMS.THIS MORNING -- THE CALIFORNI