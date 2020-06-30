UTICA POLICE CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE HIT AND RUN

A 16 YEAR OLD GIRL IS NOW RECOVERING AT HOME AFTER A HIT AND RUN INCIDENT EARLIER THIS WEEK.

Utica police are continuing to look into the hit and run crash that happened last week.

--a 16 year old girl was hit.

The crash, caught on camera.

A warning - the video is disturbing.

Newschannel two's brent kearney reports on how you can help with the investigation.

Utica police releasing this video of last wednesday's hit and run.

As we slow down the video you can see this white suv hitting a 16 year old girl riding a bike, then driving away.

None "through the course of any investigation we conduct a canvas of the area for video and witnesses and during the course of that investigation someone came forward with video of the incident."

The victim police now say was a 16 year old girl that was taken to hospital with a broken collar bone, but expected to be okay.

"she's been released from the hospital, she's home.

Obviously we've been in contact with her.

And we are looking at every lead possible to identify that white suv depicted in the video."

Utica police say they are still trying to determine if speed was a factor in the incident.

Sgt mike curley encourages anyone who's involved in an incident to not leave the scene no matter how bad it is.

"we hope that no one is ever in that particular position.

However, if you are involved in an accident or any motorvehicle.

Its integral that you stop and let the police investigate the incident complete a police report and go about your business, whether you are at fault or not it is the utmost importance that you stop for that accident.

It is in fact a crime to leave the scene of any accident."

Sgt curley says the driver if found could face more charges.

If you have any information regarding the incident you're asked to call utica police.

