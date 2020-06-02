Nurse returns from front lines

She's sharing her stories of fighting this virus first hand

A story from the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus.

An area nurse spent five weeks in sioux city caring for coronavirus patients.

She has since returned... and kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki spoke with her.

He joins us live now with her story.

"* jenni o'donnell told me the situation was pretty dire in sioux city with the mercyone facility there under surge capacity.

She worked with patients in the covid unit at the hospital.

She tells me many of those patients ended up on life support and on ventilators.

Some were in such bad shape ?

*- they required one?

"*on?

"*one nursing care.

About twelve doctors and nurses from mercy one north iowa were deployed to sioux city to help out with the surge there.

With cases going up here locally, o'donnell tells me we could see ourselves in a similar everybody wants to say 'oh it's not going to happen here' but the truth is that it can happen here.

They didn't necessarily think it would happen there either.

We just don't know.

O'donnell also told me she would be willing to be deployed to another hospital to help out, if the need arises again.

Live in mason ty, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.

