Racism could be declared a public health crisis in Hamilton County
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:52s - Published
Racism could be declared a public health crisis in Hamilton County

Hamilton County officials said there is a clear connection between race and health, and the Commission hopes the steps laid out in the resolution make sure racism is no longer a predictor of how long a person lives.

