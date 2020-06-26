Racism could be declared a public health crisis in Hamilton County
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:52s - Published
Racism could be declared a public health crisis in Hamilton County
Hamilton County officials said there is a clear connection between race and health, and the Commission hopes the steps laid out in the resolution make sure racism is no longer a predictor of how long a person lives.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recognizes racism as a public health crisis in his state, he said this week. Now, Black lawmakers just need to make it official by getting a resolution through the state Congress..