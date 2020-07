Seaside sets curfew on fireworks Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 00:32s - Published 2 minutes ago The fine for getting caught with illegal fireworks is $2,500 0

FIREWORKS IN SEASIDE...YOU NEED TO BE DONE BY TEN. CITY LEADERS VOTED UNANIMOUSLY APPROVING A NEW ORDINACE BANNING ALL FIREWORKS ANY NIGHT AFTER TEN NOT JUST THE ILLEGALS. SAFE AND SANE FIREWORKS GO ON SALE FROM JUNE 28TH TO JULY 5TH....THE FINE FOR GETTING CAUGHT WITH ILLEGAL FIREWORKS IS 25 HUNDRED DOLLARS.







