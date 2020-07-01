9pm megan confederate statue

Standing tall in owensboro tonight.

But it won't last long.

City leaders decided it will be the next town to make the confederacy fall.

Details are in the works as to where the monument will go but this is a big moment for citizens who are trying to remove hate from their communities.

Jessica- earlier today the fiscal court met to discuss whether they want to move this monument here behind me off of public property.

((pkg)) at closer look- the statue in question is of a confederate soldier holding a rifle earing the inscription to our confederate heroes?

Tuesdays meeting follows weeks of debate in the county including a heated meeting held last week.

The resolution on the agenda memorial from public to private property mattingly))?whereas the memorial monument belongs to the kentucky divisiin of united daughters of the confederacy whereas the ky daughters of confederacy own a plot of land used as a memorial used at the battle of panther creek whereas it the desire of the ky division to relate the memorial to that site?

The naacp in owensboro is leading the renewed calls to topple -- what they see as a tribute to the confederacy..co nsidering the options to relocate the monument as well ((rev.

Rhondalyn randolph- owensboro naacp branch 3107 president)) we can be an example as to how to work together as an entire community and for the united daughters of the confederacy to reach out and our local offials being able to correspond and also work with us just shows how far as a community we have progressed?

During tuesdays fiscal chert meeting commissioners overruling the judge in a 3-1 vote to delay a decision ((meeting)) commissionwe?i want to make a motion to postpone this vote on this resolution until august 6th which is our first meeting of the month and the reason i want to do that is that there a lot of people out there in the county who would like to see this..like to have an opportunity to talk about this?

The judge not agreeing with the commissioners mistak?*dissolv*?the commissioners did not want to move forward with that they felt the community needed more time i felt the community had plenty of time?

In 2017 there was an effort to judge mattingly says he encouraged the public to voice their concerns ocer the next month by calling or emailing him and the commissioners.

