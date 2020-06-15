Global  
 

Guardian Australia book club: Christos Tsiolkas and Tara June Winch on Australian must-reads – video
In our second monthly Zoom book club, hosted by Australia @ Home, hundreds of readers – and moderator Michael Williams – joined two of Australia's best authors to discuss Alexis Wright, Randolph Stow and the country's literary canon.

