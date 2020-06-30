Global  

Vivek Oberoi to back a whodunit thriller
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Vivek Oberoi to back a whodunit thriller
Actor Vivek Oberoi will serve as a producer on a whodunit thriller.
