Paws and Claws is in need of more dog food

New on daybreak new for you on daybreak... the coronavirus pandemic wiped out food ?

"* cleaning products ?

"* and even toilet paper from grocery store shelves for weeks.

And now we're learning that's the case for dog food too.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins joins us live this morning to tell us what you can do to help out the homeless pets in rochester.

Madelyne./// tyler.

I'm at paws and claws humane society and dogs continue to get adopted out every day... which is amazing!

But with the ongoing pandemic... their food supply is running low.

Paws and claws usually receives a monthly donation from a pet food supplier.

But that's been put on hold during the pandemic.

You're looking at the current food shelves at paws and claws.

You might be thinking that looks like plenty of food... but they have 60 dogs to feed so these bags don't last very long.

Director, tanya johnson, tells me they donate food to dog owners in the community who might need some help with funds right now.

So having enough on their shelves is "we're helping a lot of animals right now, so we have a lot of mouths to feed.

So it's important we're able to feed them."

Paws and claws does have an amazon wish list with the supplies they need right now.

We'll have a link on our website kimt dot com directing you to it.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne watkins kimt thank you madelyne.

And if you're wanting to adopt a new cat or dog... paws and claws is taking appointments.

