Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden Gives Donald Trump A Reality Check
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Joe Biden Gives Donald Trump A Reality Check

Joe Biden Gives Donald Trump A Reality Check

During a speech, Joe Biden called out Trump for his lackluster response to the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

imvzlan

Liss RT @Wilson__Valdez: Nobody gives a***about any of this. Biden 'gaffes' are just so small & irrelevant right now. It's about Donald Trump… 11 hours ago

Wilson__Valdez

Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 Nobody gives a***about any of this. Biden 'gaffes' are just so small & irrelevant right now. It's about Donald T… https://t.co/0j67HFH6AH 14 hours ago

TrueBluPatriot

True Blue Patriot RT @FinancialTimes: In his first formal press conference in three months, Joe Biden denounced Donald Trump for exacerbating the coronavirus… 14 hours ago

FinancialTimes

Financial Times In his first formal press conference in three months, Joe Biden denounced Donald Trump for exacerbating the coronav… https://t.co/QF0ySkh2bH 15 hours ago

BozziiieTTV

Arnes- 🥁 You’re either got Joe Biden or against Donald Trump there is no in between not in this election there is way too mu… https://t.co/Vy1ioO0HKb 15 hours ago

EndPayToPlay

MJ Anderson RT @DamionSmith1of1: @MaddowBlog @AmbassadorRice Wow!! It was amazing to watch you utterly dismantle Donald Trump in a matter of minutes on… 1 day ago

DamionSmith1of1

TheStockMaven @MaddowBlog @AmbassadorRice Wow!! It was amazing to watch you utterly dismantle Donald Trump in a matter of minutes… https://t.co/WFbhrnBgUt 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

US election: Biden holds 12-point lead over Trump in opinion polls [Video]

US election: Biden holds 12-point lead over Trump in opinion polls

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
'Our war-time president has surrendered' -Biden on Trump [Video]

'Our war-time president has surrendered' -Biden on Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on President Donald Trump's "historic mismanagement" of the coronavirus pandemic as the number of confirmed cases in many..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published
Trump Campaign Seeks New Nickname For Biden [Video]

Trump Campaign Seeks New Nickname For Biden

Business Insider reports that the Trump campaign is scrambling for a more damaging nickname for Joe Biden. The campaign has used "Sleepy Joe" to tag Biden. Trump's advisers are reportedly concerned..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published