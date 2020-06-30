Joe Biden Gives Donald Trump A Reality Check

During a speech, Joe Biden called out Trump for his lackluster response to the coronavirus pandemic.



Tweets about this Liss RT @Wilson__Valdez: Nobody gives a***about any of this. Biden 'gaffes' are just so small & irrelevant right now. It's about Donald Trump… 11 hours ago Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 Nobody gives a***about any of this. Biden 'gaffes' are just so small & irrelevant right now. It's about Donald T… https://t.co/0j67HFH6AH 14 hours ago True Blue Patriot RT @FinancialTimes: In his first formal press conference in three months, Joe Biden denounced Donald Trump for exacerbating the coronavirus… 14 hours ago Financial Times In his first formal press conference in three months, Joe Biden denounced Donald Trump for exacerbating the coronav… https://t.co/QF0ySkh2bH 15 hours ago Arnes- 🥁 You’re either got Joe Biden or against Donald Trump there is no in between not in this election there is way too mu… https://t.co/Vy1ioO0HKb 15 hours ago MJ Anderson RT @DamionSmith1of1: @MaddowBlog @AmbassadorRice Wow!! It was amazing to watch you utterly dismantle Donald Trump in a matter of minutes on… 1 day ago TheStockMaven @MaddowBlog @AmbassadorRice Wow!! It was amazing to watch you utterly dismantle Donald Trump in a matter of minutes… https://t.co/WFbhrnBgUt 1 day ago