PMQs: Starmer attacks government over Leicester delays

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has questioned Prime Minister Boris Johnson over delays by the government to tackle the localised Covid-19 outbreak in Leicester, which led to the first regional lockdown in the UK.

Mr Starmer further criticised Mr Johnson for creating the conditions for local outbreaks by easing lockdown measures too quickly.

Report by Connerv.

