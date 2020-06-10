Global  

Bella Hadid face of new Calvin Klein Swim collection
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:52s
Bella Hadid face of new Calvin Klein Swim collection

Bella Hadid face of new Calvin Klein Swim collection

Bella Hadid is the face of the CK Spring 2020 Swim collection and stars in a campaign shot by British fashion photographer Charlotte Wales.

Bella Hadid is the face of the new Calvin Klein swim collection [Video]

Bella Hadid is the face of the new Calvin Klein swim collection

Hadid, who is a brand ambassador for the company, will front the CK Spring 2020 Swim collection.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:45
Gigi and Bella Hadid's clothes help raise $69,000 for charity [Video]

Gigi and Bella Hadid's clothes help raise $69,000 for charity

Supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid have helped raise $69,000 dollars for charity after donating designer items to an auction.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:37
Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner donate clothing for charity auction [Video]

Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner donate clothing for charity auction

Gigi and Bella Hadid have joined Kendall Jenner and other stars donating clothing to be auctioned off for charity.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:37

