Bella Hadid face of new Calvin Klein Swim collection Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:52s - Published 5 days ago Bella Hadid face of new Calvin Klein Swim collection Bella Hadid is the face of the CK Spring 2020 Swim collection and stars in a campaign shot by British fashion photographer Charlotte Wales. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources



Tweets about this WomensWorld RT @W24_SA: Bella Hadid is the new face of Calvin Klein Swim https://t.co/N4ogQVhsRo https://t.co/6pUabeJjy7 1 day ago W24.co.za Bella Hadid is the new face of Calvin Klein Swim https://t.co/N4ogQVhsRo https://t.co/6pUabeJjy7 1 day ago Wendi Moore-Buysse Bella Hadid is the Face of CALVIN KLEIN Swimwear Collection: https://t.co/aqCG7RGkaf 2 days ago Best Photography Bella Hadid is the Face of CALVIN KLEIN Swimwear Collection [Design Scene] https://t.co/2eAM5FwOSW 3 days ago Global Grind Bella Hadid Is the Face of the New Calvin Klein Swim Collection Thoughts? https://t.co/Jiyc6RVkU6 4 days ago BANG Showbiz Bella Hadid face of new Calvin Klein Swim collection #BellaHadid #CalvinKlein https://t.co/7nLAPgwSi4 5 days ago