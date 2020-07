Cruise ship left abandoned in UK harbour due to travel industry job losses

Two cruise ships at anchor in Portland Harbour, Dorset, UK on Wednesday (July 1) have joined others that are in Weymouth Bay as the cruise industry cannot sail.

Both of the ships join others as the cruise and travel industry have taken dramatic job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owner of the P&O Cruises and Cunard brands has more than halved in value over the past three months because of the coronavirus crisis.