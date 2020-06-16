Which Companies Are Producing Potential Coronavirus Vaccines?
Some of the companies leading the vaccine race include Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, and Novavax.
EU pushes for global alliance to buy COVID-19 vaccines up frontThe European Union is urging global leaders to agree on joint advance purchases of potential vaccines against the new coronavirus. Joe Davies reports.
Coronavirus: Europe races to secure supplies of potential future vaccineAs the hunt for a coronavirus vaccine heats up, governments are keen to secure supplies in advance and ensure their pharmaceutical companies don’t land in foreign hands.View on euronews
Doctor Fauci Says UK Travel Ban Could Be in Effect for MonthsAccording to the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, travel restrictions may be in place until a coronavirus vaccine is ready.