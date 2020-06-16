Global  

Which Companies Are Producing Potential Coronavirus Vaccines?
Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Some of the companies leading the vaccine race include Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, and Novavax.

Potential COVID-19 vaccine has re-energized anti-vaccination groups, health experts warn

Anti-vaccination groups have already launched co-ordinated campaigns to foster fear among people who...
CBC.ca - Published

AIM ImmunoTech to provide its drug Ampligen to Japanese government agency and a global pharma company for coronavirus vaccine tests

AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM) has reached a material transfer and research agreement with...
Proactive Investors - Published

Pfizer and BioNTech shares jump as early data from coronavirus vaccine trial cheers investors

Shares in drugs titan Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) surged on Wednesday in New York as did those of German...
Proactive Investors - Published


EU pushes for global alliance to buy COVID-19 vaccines up front [Video]

The European Union is urging global leaders to agree on joint advance purchases of potential vaccines against the new coronavirus. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
Coronavirus: Europe races to secure supplies of potential future vaccine [Video]

As the hunt for a coronavirus vaccine heats up, governments are keen to secure supplies in advance and ensure their pharmaceutical companies don’t land in foreign hands.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:36Published
Doctor Fauci Says UK Travel Ban Could Be in Effect for Months [Video]

According to the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, travel restrictions may be in place until a coronavirus vaccine is ready.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published