Beloved Superfan Mo Gaba is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

AGE OF 14.

HE BATTLED CANCERFOUR TIMES.

WHEN HE WAS JUSTNINE-MONTHS- OLD HE LOST HISEYESIGHT TO A MALIGNANT TUMOR.ACROSS THE STATE PEOPLE ARESENDING THEIR CONDOLENCES TOHIS FAMILY...AND SHARE THEIRMEMORIES OF MO.

"My heart iswith Mo's parents and friendsand family because he wasgreat kid." "Mo just meanteverything to Baltimore.

Theway he was fighting the way healways had that smile on hisface and the way he wouldalways look on the positiveside of things was reallymotivating.

Just makeseverybody want to be a betterperson." FOLLOWING HIS FUNERALJIMMTREAT HIS LOVED ONES TO A WAIN HIS HONOR.

YESTERDAY MO WASNAMED TO THE BALTIMORE ORIOLESHALL OF FAME.

HE ALSO BECAMEAN HONORARY BALTIMORE POLICELIEUTENANT EARLIER THIS MONTH.LAST YEAR HE BECAME THE FIRSTPERSON TO ANNOUNCE AN NFLDRAFT PICK USING BRAILE.YOU'RE WATCHING WMAR 2 NEWS AT5YEARS IN PRISON.

SHE WASSENTENCED TODAY IN A VIRTUALHEARING.

A FEDERAL JUDGE ALSOORDERED GLENN TO SERVE THREEYEARS OF SUPERVISEDPROBATION....AND PAY19-THOUSAND DOLLARS INRESTITUTION.

GLENN PREVIOUSLYPLEADED GUILTY TO TWO FEDERALCHARGES OF FRAUD AND BRIBERY.SHE RESIGNED FROM THE STATEHOUSE OF DELEGATES AFTER SHEWAS ACCUSED OF ACCEPTING MORETHAN 30- THOUSAND DOLLARS INBRIBES-- IN EXCHANGE FOR HERVOTE ON OPIOID AND MEDICALMARIJUANA AND LIQUOR LICENSELEGISLATION.A MURDER MYSTERY IS UNFOLDINGIN BALTIMORE COUNTY AFTER ADEADLY AMBUSH LAST NIGHT IN ANAPARTMENT COMPLEX JUST OFFHAZELWOOD AVENUE.

WMAR 2 NEWSJEFF HAGER MORE ON WHATHAPPENED.(HAGER ST-UP) 10:11“Tonight,police are asking for yourhelp after a double shooting inRosedale that left one mandead” (TRACK) POLICE RETURNEDTO A PARKING LOT AT THE PARKEAST APARTMENT COMPLEX INROSEDALE ON WEDNESDAYCOLLECTING POTENTIAL EVIDENCEAFTER A DOUBLE SHOOTING THENIGHT BEFORE.

INVESTIGATORSSAY 31-YEAR-OLD TREVOR HAMLETLIVED HERE AND WAS DRIVINGHOME WITH ANOTHER UNIDENTIFIEDMAN WHEN BOTH WERE APPARENTLYAMBUSHED IN THE PARKING LOT.(SOT)---Det.

RobertReason/Baltimore County PoliceDepartment 6:45“They pulledup.

They got out and,unfortunately, a suspectwalked up and shot both ofthem.

One of them died at thehospital from his injuries.Right now, Baltimore Countyhomicide detectives areinvestigating thecircumstances surrounding itto figure out exactly whathappened and find a suspect”(TRACK) BOTH MEN SUFFEREDGUNSHOT WOUNDS TO THE UPPERBODY, AND HAMLET DID NOTSURVIVE.

WHILE THE KILLERREMAINS AT LARGE, POLICE DONOT BELIEVE THE GUNMAN POSES ATHREAT TO THE PUBLIC AT LARGE.(SOT) 7:39“We donanybody that lives in thatarea has any worries as far asanyone targeting them.

Thisdoes not appear to have been arandom incident.

However,weall of the circumstancesrelated to what happened”(HAGER ST-UP) 10:21“If youhave any information, whichcould help police, youasked to call Metro CrimeStoppers.

That number---1-866-7LOCKUP.

Reporting inBaltimore County, Jeff Hager,WMAR 2 News”5 PEOPLE SHOT IN THREE DAYSSTART THE WEEK IN ANNAPOLIS.

3PEOPLE SHOT SUNDAY IN THE 1200BLOCK OF FOREST DR. A 14 YEAROLD, CAMARIN WALLACE, WAS SHOTAND KILLED MONDAY NIGHT .

THENON TUESDAY A 17 YEAR OLD WASSHOT, HE WAS TAKEN TO A LOCALHOSPITAL WITH A GUN SHOT WOUNDTO HIS LOWER BODY.

THISSHOOTING WAS IN THE SAME BLOCKAS THE KILLING THE NIGHTBEFORE.

SOT: Anytime you haveany shooting or crimes ofviolence like this it's superconcerning.

Not only to us buythe individuals that live outhere in the communitiy.

POLICEARE STILL REVIEWING SECURITYCAMERAS.

THIS IS THE 5THHOMICIDE IN ANNAPOLIS THISYEAR.Tonight... Mostly clear, witha low around 74.

Southwest wind3 to 6 mph.

Thursday... Mostlysunny, with a high near 96.Heat index values as high as100.

Calm wind becoming south5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.Thursday Night ...Scatteredshowers and thunderstorms,mainly after 8pm.

Mostlycloudy, with a low around 74.South wind around 5 mphbecoming calm in the evening.Chance of precipitation is50%.

Friday... A chance ofshowers and thunderstorms.Mostly cloudy, with a highnear 87.

Northeast wind 5 to 7mph.

Chance of precipitationis 50%.

Friday Night... Achance of showers andthunderstorms before 2am, thena slight chance of showers.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 72.

Calm wind becomingnorth around 5 mph.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

Saturday...A slight chance of showers,then a chance of showers andthunderstorms after 2pm.Mostly sunny, with a high near88.

Chance of precipitation is30%.

Saturday Night ...Achance of showers andthunderstorms. Mostly cloudy,with a low around 73.

Chanceof precipitation is 30%.Sunday... Scattered showers,with thunderstorms alsopossible after 8am.

Partlysunny, with a high near 90.Chance of precipitation is50%.

Sunday Night... A chanceof showers.

Mostly cloudy,with a low around 74.

Chanceof precipitation is 40%.Monday... A chance of showersand thunderstorms. Partlysunny, with a high near 88.Chance of precipitation is50%.

Monday Night... A chanceof showers and thunderstorms.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 72.

Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.Tuesday... Showers likely andpossibly a thunderstorm.Partly sunny, with a high near87.

Chance of precipitation is60%.

Tuesday Night ...A chanceof showers.

Mostly cloudy,with a low around 69.

Chanceof precipitation is 40%.Wednesday... A chance ofshowers and thunderstorms.Mostly sunny, with a high near86.

Chance of precipitation is40%.THERE COULD BE A CORONAVIRVACCINE IN A MANNER OFWEEKS... AND IT'S COMING FROMRUSSIA.

BUT THE EXTREMELYSPED- UP VACCINE TIMELINECOMES WITH QUITE A FEW RISKS.FIRST CORONAVIRUS VACCINE.COUNTRY OFFICIALS ARE CALLINGIT A 'SPUTNIK' MOMENT...COMPARING IT TO THE FIRSTSPACE SATELLITE LAUNCHED INTHE 50'S.

BUT IT COMES WITHRISKS.

HUMAN TRIALS WOULD BEINCOMPLETE... AND OFFICIALSSAY THIRD PHASE TRIALS WOULDBE DONE AT THE SAME TIME ATHE VACCINATION OF FRONTLINEMEDICAL WORKERS.

RUSSIACURRENTLY HAS THE FOURTH-MOSTCORONAVIRUS CASES IN THEWORLD.

THE COUNTRY HAS BEENACCUSED OF HACKING U-S...CANADIAN..

AND BRISTISH LABSFOR VACCINE SECRETS.PARTS OF JAPAN ARE PARTIALLYUNDERWATER TONIGHT.

HEAVY RAINHIT THE NORTHERN PART OF THECOUNTRY TODAY... FLOODINGPEOPLE'S HOMES AND PROMPTINGWARNINGS OF MUDSLIDES.11-THOUSAND PEOPLE HAVE LEFTTHEIR HOMES, AND AUTHORITIESARE ADVISING TENS OF THOUSANDSMORE TO EVACUATE.

JAPANSESENEWS OUTLETS SAY NO DEATHSHAVE BEEN REPORTED.THE ANNUAL MUSLIM PILGRIMAGETO MECCA IS UNDERWAY... THOUGHAT A VASTLY REDUCED NUMBERTHAN USUAL.

AROUND ONE-THOUSAND PILGRIMS STARTED THERITUALS IN THE SAUDI ARABIANHOLY CITY.

USUALLY... THATNUMBER IS AROUND TWO AND AHALF*MILLION.

THE REDUCTIONIS OF COURSE... A SIDE EFFECTOF THE PANDEMIC.

SAUDI ARABIAHAS THE MOST CASES IN THEMIDDLE EAST.RAVENS TRAINING CAMP ISUNDERWAY HERE IN OWINGS MILLS.I'M SHAWN STEPNER.

HOW ISLAMAR JACKSON ADJUSTING TOTHIS RATHER UNIQUE CAMP?

HE'LLTELL YOU COMING UP.THAT REALIZATION HAS BEENDIFFICULT FOR SOME.

TONIGHT..HE'S SHARING SOME OF THEIRSTORIES.WHEN YOUR SENIOR YEAR TAKESPLACE DURING A PANDEMIC --MUCH OF THE TYPICAL HIGHSCHOOL EXPERIENCE IS POSTPONEDOR EVEN CANCELLED.

Doing allof those things academicallyand socially,extracurricularly, it's reallytheir livelihood, so havingthat normalcy and happinesstaken away from them has beenvery difficult it's importantjust to have your seniorexperience because it's thelast year you're going to bein high school before you'regoing to off to four years orso of college, and real lifeMANY MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOLSENIORS MAY BE COMPLETINGTHEIR FINAL YEAR AT HOME --WHILE CARROLL COUNTY STUDENTSLIKE GRANT PROCOPIO AREWAITING TO FIND OUT IF THEYMIGHT BE HEADED BACK TO THECLASSROOM.

I think it's soimportant because there's a lotof programs and stuff thatseniors can only do likeinternships, and if you're ajunior or a senior you can docareer and technologyprograms, and you can onlyreally do those if you're inperson I don't feelparticularly anxious to goback, I think my biggest thingis I'm anxious for otherpeople.

A lot of students, alot of friends are reallyheart broken by the news thatthey won't really have theirsenior year THERE ARE SOMESTUDENTS THOUGH -- WHO WOULDPREFER TO RETURN TO SCHOOLWHEN IT'S SAFE TO DO SO -- BUTBALTIMORE CITY SENIOR ANDSTUDENT COMMISSIONER -- JOSHUALYNN POINTS OUT IT TAKES MORETHAN BRICK OR STONE TO MAKE AHIGH SCHOOL.

The people insideof the building are truly whatmake up the building so wehave to understand and ensurethat we having innovativeteachers and that they arethinking in innovative ways tomake sure that the studentsare able to get the educationthat they deserve TRACK AFTERTHE PANDEMIC CHANGED THE WAYSTUDENTS LEARN -- MASTUDENTS ALSO RECOGNIZE SCHOOLMAY NEVER BE THE SAME.

When welook at the amount ofopportunities that virtuallearning afforded us, you know,we can look at all the bad,and there's so much going onin the world but thisopportunity has allowed us totransform the educationalsystem in america AND WHATCOULD ALL OF THIS MEAN FOR THEFUTURE OF THE CLASS OF 20-21?excited to have a graduation,I hope that we can have thatceremony at the end of nextyear, this last class didn'tget that opportunityTHAT WAS MARK ROPER REPORTING.THE CARROLL COUNTY SCHOOBOARD IS MEETING RIGHT NOW...AND THEY'RE EXPECTED TODISCUSS THEIR REOPENING PLANSDURING IT.

HOWEVER... THEBOARD WILL NOT MAKE A FINALDECISION UNTIL NEXT WEEK.CARROLL COUNTY TEACHERS ARECALLING FOR VIRTUAL LEARNING.THEY PARTICIPATED IN A CARRALLY CIRCLE IN THIS AFTERNOONWITH PARENTS AND OTHERADVOCATES.

THEY SAY THEY WANTTHE BOARD OF EDUCATION TO GETVIRTUAL LEARNING RIGHT...ANDTO ENSURE THAT CORONAVIRUSSAFETY MEASURES ARE FULLY INPLACE BEFORE RETURNING TOCLASSROOMS. "Look at the lookat the graphs the Coronavirusis in fuller swing than it hasbeen.

I think that if we justtry to reopen schools thevirus is going to gettransmitted more and more andkids are going to get sick andthey're going to infect eithertheir elderly relatives ortheir immunocompromisedfriends and those people aregoing to die.

If you try toact like everything is normaland go back to reopeningschools fully people areliterally going to die." THEBOARD OF EDUCATION IS EXPECTEDTO VOTE IN THE COMING DAYS OHOW CARROLL COUNTY SCHOOLSWILL REOPEN IN THE FALL.WITH MOST COUNTIES COMMITTEDTO GOING VIRTUAL UNTIL JANUARYAT THE EARLIEST... THEMARYLAND FOOD BANK ISPREPARING FOR THE EXPECTEDINCREASE IN NEED.

BEFORE THEPANDEMIC... THE GROUPESTIMATED MORE THAN ONE AND AHALF MILLION MARYLANDERSNEEDED HELP WITH FOOD.

WITHOUTSCHOOLS PROVIDING BREAKFASTAND LUNCH TO MANY CHILDREN...THAT NEED IS EXPECTED TO RISEEXPONENTIALLY.

THEY SAY THEIRSCHOOL PANTRY PROGRAM WILL BEAVAILABLE AGAIN THIS FALL TOPROVIDE THIS CRITICAL ACCESSTO FOOD FOR STUDENTS AND THEIRFAMILIES.LET'S CHECK IN WITHMETEROLOGIST STEVIE DANIELSWHO'S JOINING US FROM HOMETONIGHT.A weak front will remainstalled near or just south ofthe region through Thursdaybefore slowly returningnorthward as a warm frontthrough the end of the week.The front will remain nearbythis weekend into next week asa deep trough digs to the westand Bermuda high pressurebuilds to the east.THERE ARE ENCOURAGING RESULTSFROM PHASE 1 AND 2 OF COVID-1VACCINE TRIALS.

THATACCORDING TO DOCTOR NAOR BAR-ZEEV&AN ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OFINTERNATIONAL HEALTH ANDVACCINE SCIENCE AND DEPUTYDIRECTOR OF THE INTERNATIONALVACCINE ACCESS CENTER AT THEJOHNS HOPKINS BLOOMBERG SCHOOLOF PUBLIC HEALTH THE SCHOOLHOSTED A COVID-19 BRIEFINGTODAY& TO DISCUSS TRIALS ANDDEVELOPMENT FOR A COVID-19VACCINE.

BAR-ZEEV ALSO SAYS ANINFRASTRUCTURE NEEDS TO BE SETUP BEFORE A VACCINE ISRELEASED TO THE GENERALPUBLIC.

"After the vaccine islicensed for use theimportance of safety and ??infrastucture cannot beunderstated.

We need to makesure that we have systems inplace to monitor any adverseeffects including effects notpreviously reported andglobaly the coalition forepidemic preparedness andinnovation has to be headingthese efforts together withthe WHO." HEALTH OFFICIALSALSO DISCUSSED ATTITUDTOWARDS VACCINES.

SENIORSCHOLAR AND SCIENTIST MONICASCHOCH- SPANA, SAYS SOMERESIDENTS MAY MISS OUT ON AVACCINE OR DECIDE TO OPT OUTBECAUSE THEY WOULDN'T TRUST ITDUE TO POTENTIAL SIDE EFFECTSOR THEY MAY NOT HAVE ACCESS TOTHE VACCINE.

SHE SAYSSTAKEHOLDERS NEED TO ESTABLISHINDEPENDENT REPRESENTATIVEBODIES NOW TO OVERCOMEPOTENTIAL HURDLES WHEN AVACCINE BECOMES AVAILABLE.TENS OF THOUSANDS OF PEOPLEWHO HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FORCOVID-19 HAVE RECEIVEDCONVALESCENT PLASMA AS A WAYTO TRY TO HELP FIGHT THEVIRUS.

NOW THE EMERGENCYSUPPLY OF THAT PLASMA THATCOMES FROM RECOVEREDCORONAVIRUS PATIENTS-- ISRUNNING OUT.

THE AMERICAN REDCROSS SAYS IT HAS SEEN DEMANDFOR THIS PLASMA MORE THANDOUBLE OVER THE PAST MONTH ASCASES HAVE INCREASED.

IT ISDISTRIBUTING THAT PLASMAFASTER THAN DONATIONS ARECOMING IN.

FRANKLIN MYLES ISONE OF THOSE DONORS.

HELEARNED ABOUT DONATING HISPLASMA FROM A NEWS STORY WHENHE WAS IN THE HOSPITAL BEINGTREATED FOR COVID-19.

HE SAYSHE DIDN'T KNOW IF HE'DSURVIVE.

"its rewarding to beyou know one of the catalystthat kind of has had it,recovered from it and can helpwhether it's one or 50 peopleor 100 people, it can helpother people recover from ittoo." MYLES HAD TO WAIT 28DAYS AFTER HE RECOVERED FRCOVID-19 TO DONATE.

HE SAYSTHE PROCESS IS SIMILAR TODONATING BLOOD AND TAKES ABOUTAN HOUR.

MYLES HAS DONATEDTHREE TIMES ALREADY.

HE SAYSHE PLANS TO KEEP DOING ITEVERY 28 DAYS UNTIL THEY TELLHIM HE DOESN'T HAVE ANTIBODIESANYMORE.

THE RED CROSS SAYSEACH DONATION HAS THEPOTENTIAL TO HELP UP TO THREEPATIENTS.

THE MEDICAL DIRECTOROF THE BLOOD BANK AT JOHNSHOPKINS TELLS US SO FAR--THEY'RE SEEING THATCONVALESCENT PLASMA IS VERYSAFE.

PATIENTS WHO HAVECOVID-19 ARE ABLE TO TOLERATEGETTING IT WITHOUT SIGNIFICANTSIDE EFFECTS.

"we don't havean ability to manufactureconvalescent plasma in alaboratory.

9:33 as advancedas our laboratories arethere's no way for us to takeingredients and end up with amanufacturing process thatleads to a unit ofconvalescent plasma to give tosomebody who is sick withcovid 19." DOCTORS ARE STILLSTUDYING HOW EFFECTIVE THEPLASMA IS IN HELPING PATIENTRECOVER.

THE DOCTOR WITH JOHNSHOPKINS SAYS RIGHT NOW ITSEEMS LIKE THE EARLIER THATPATIENTS GET IT...THE MORELIKELY THEY ARE TO HAVE APOSITIVE OUTCOME.

IF YOU'VERECOVERED FROM COVID-19 ANDWANT TO DONATE YOUR PLASMA--YOU CAN FIND INFORMATION ABOUTWHERE TO DO IT ON OURWEBSITE-- WMAR 2 NEWS DOT COMSLASH CORONAVIRUS.A RAVENS TRAINING CAMP LIKENEVER BEFORE IS UNDERWAY....AND THEIR BEST PLAYER WANTS TOMAKE THE MOST OF IT.

LAMARJACKSON, HOLDING COURT FOR THEFIRST TIME IN CAMP TODAY.WMAR-2 NEWS SHAWN STEPNER ISIN OWINGS MILLS WITH MORE.The reigning NFL MVP is backfor year three.

RavensQuarterback Lamar Jacksoncoming off that historic 2019season, ready for an evenbetter 2020.

Lamar Jackson,Ravens Quarterback: There isalways room for improvementand I just got to keepgrinding, working oneverything - passing, runningability, everything - and Ifeel like the sky is thelimit.As Lamar and histeammates arrive, thingslooking different around thefacility.

Itadjusting to new COVIDprotocols.

Jackson: I didnhave any corona(virus).

Notone tick in me.

I think I wasdoing a great jobquarantining.

Ikeep it that way.

Ibubble boy.

Players andcoaches are equipped withtracking devices that buzzwhen they get too close to oneanother.

And the sanitizer isnever out of reach.

Jackson:We got our hand sanitizer.WeGot our masks.

Wegood here.

Jackson says hehopes the NFL can complete theupcoming season.

Heaware of the expectations uponhim.

Trying to take that nextstep and win in the playoffs.Jackson: Last year none of usexpected us to lose.

But nowwe just got to focus onCleveland Browns and when weget back to the playoffs wegoing to go from there.

TheRavens host the Browns weekone.

What did Lamar work onthe most in the offseason?Jackson: Downfield passes andout- breaking routes.

And helobbying for another target tocatch those throws.

Veteranfree agent receiver AntonioBrown.

Lamar worked out withhim in Florida over theoffseason.

Impressed by hiswork ethic and not concernedabout his off-the-the fieldtroubles.

Jackson: I washoping we would get him.

Stillhoping a little bit.

Thereno quit with him so itthatin our locker room and I feellike the locker room here isdifferent from any otherlocker room.

Itbrotherhood going on and itnone of that outside noise.Jackson says Ravens coachesdid ask him how Brown looked.This week all about COVIDtesting for Lamar and theRavens.

Conditioning andwalk-throughs begin*nex*week.

With padded practicesstarting mid-August.

In OwingsMills, Shawn Stepner, WMAR-2News.THE AMOUNT OF PEOPLE FACIUNEMPLOYMENT RIGHT NOW ISRISING AND MANY AGENCIES HAVEREALIZED THAT.

THE FEDERALRESERVE MAY HAVE A SOLUTION TOHELP BORROWERS SAVE MONEY WITHTHE LOWERING OF INTERESTRATES.

YOU'RE WATCHING WMAR 2NEWS-- THE STATION THAT'SWORKING FOR YOU.EXTENSION ON SOME OF ITLOWEST EVER INTEREST RATES.

ITCOMES AFTER AT LEAST 20 STATESHAVE EITHER PAUSED OR REVERSEDREOPENING PLANS.

A FEW WEEKSAGO-- THE NUMBER OF LAYOFFSROSE FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCEMARCH.

SHORT TERM BORROWERSWOULD BENEFIT FROM THE NEAR-ZERO RATE...BUT THE CENTRALBANK IS ALSO EXPECTED TO KEEPITS LONG TERM RATES LOW ASWELL.

FED POLICY- MAKERSPREDICT THE BANK'S FIRST RATEHIKE WON'T HAPPEN UNTIL ATLEAST 20-22.CIGARETTE SMOKING APPEARS TOBE MAKING A COMEBACK.CIGARETTE MAKER ALTRIA EXPECTSCIGARETTE SALES TO DROP HALFOF WHAT IT PREDICTED THISYEAR.

THE C-E-O OF ALTRIA SAYSFEWER SOCIAL INTERACTIONSCREATED MORE OPPORTUNITIES FORPEOPLE TO LIGHT UP.

HE ALSOSAID STRONG REGULATIONS ON E-CIGARETTES MADE PEOPLE DECIDETO GO BACK TO CIGARETTES.PEOPLE SAVING MONEY ON TRAVELAND GOING OUT TO EAT LEFTPEOPLE WITH EXTRA MONEY TO BUYCIGARETTES.

THE CENTERS FORDISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTIONBLAMES NEARLY 480-THOUSANDANNUAL DEATHS ON CIGARETTESMOKING.Mostly cloudy, with a highnear 87.

Northeast wind 5 to 7mph.

Chance of precipitationis 50%.

Friday Night... Achance of showe