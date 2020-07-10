|
Mo Gaba Elected To Orioles Hall Of Fame, Dies From Cancer
|
The Orioles announced that Baltimore superfan Mo Gaba has been elected to the Orioles Hall of Fame as the second-ever recipient of The Wild Bill Hagy Award.
|
|
|
Hours before his death, the Baltimore Orioles inducted Mo Gaba into the team Hall of Fame. Gaba, 14,...
|
|
