Mo Gaba Elected To Orioles Hall Of Fame, Dies From Cancer
Mo Gaba Elected To Orioles Hall Of Fame, Dies From Cancer

Mo Gaba Elected To Orioles Hall Of Fame, Dies From Cancer

The Orioles announced that Baltimore superfan Mo Gaba has been elected to the Orioles Hall of Fame as the second-ever recipient of The Wild Bill Hagy Award.

Baltimore Orioles, Ravens superfan Mo Gaba dies at 14 after cancer battle

Hours before his death, the Baltimore Orioles inducted Mo Gaba into the team Hall of Fame. Gaba, 14,...
Mo Gaba, blind teen cancer survivor, named honorary BPD Lieutenant

Mo Gaba, blind teen cancer survivor, named honorary BPD Lieutenant

Many know him for his contagious laugh and unwavering support for the Orioles and Ravens over the airwaves of local sports talk radio.

