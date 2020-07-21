Reporter Update: Potential Coronavirus Vaccines Causing Similar Side Effects
KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra is looking at the coronavirus vaccine studies and the similar side effects they are causing during the trials.
First Phase 3 Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Begins Testing in USFirst Phase 3 Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Begins Testing in US The experimental vaccine, developed by Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, began Phase 3 trials on..
Moderna Begins Testing Coronavirus Vaccine On 30,000 VolunteersWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.
Proposed COVID-19 Vaccine Becomes First in U.S. to Reach Phase 3 Test TrialsA proposed coronavirus vaccine becomes the first in the U.S. to start phase three trials. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.