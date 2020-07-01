Bobby Bonilla Collects Famous Annual Salary From the Mets

Bobby Bonilla Collects Famous Annual Salary From the Mets Despite retiring in 2001, Bonilla has received almost $1.2 million every July 1 from the New York Mets for nearly ten years.

He will continue to do so until 2035, when the former MLB player turns 72.

How was his agent, Dennis Gilbert, able to swing this pact with the Mets?

The slugger had $6 million left on a deal with New York back in 1999.

New York was looking to get rid of Bonilla, and owner Fred Wilpon decided to defer payments.

Wilpon believed he was getting a significant return by allowing the money to invest.

The investments ended up in Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme.

The Mets owner was a prominent victim.

Gilbert and the Mets agreed to defer payments until 2011.

Combining that with an 8% annual interest rate, Bonilla ended up with nearly $30 million.